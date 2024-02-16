GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Kerala Punch
Premium

February 16, 2024 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST

Kerala Punch - This humorous monthly hailing from Trichur is a well-edited production which does credit to its young editor. Its sallies of wit and humour have a relish of their own and it provides a variety of quips and quiddities which lighten the crowded hour.

Humour as a solvent of pain and trouble has not yet received its full and proper place in our economy of life, and Indians often take their pleasures sadly.

Punch therefore has to invade every home with his smiles and there ought to be no cultured man who has not learnt to enjoy a bit of laughter at his own expenses.  

