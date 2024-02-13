February 13, 2024 03:36 am | Updated 03:36 am IST

Madras, Feb. 12: Trunk Automatic Exchanges (TAX) would be installed at Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi during the Fifth Plan, Mr. Janakiraman, Post Master General, Tamil Nadu Circle said here to-day.

Mr. Janakiraman said besides this, the capacity of the TAX at Madras would also be increased. Already Bangalore and Coimbatore had been connected to this, providing inter-dialling facility.

Work had also been commenced on the coaxial scheme linking Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and Bangalore. A similar scheme to link Madurai with Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Nagercoil and Trivandrum had also been approved. Madras would also be linked with Tiruchi via Pondicherry.

These systems were likely to be completed during the Fifth Plan.

A microwave scheme linking Madurai, Kodaikanal, Theni and Coimbatore was expected to be completed during 1974-75, he said.

Mr. Janakiraman said a wide-hand microwave project linking Madras with Bombay and Trivandrum via Bangalore, Mangalore and Panjim would be commissioned by 1976-77. Under this project, a spur route linking Madras with Tirupathi had also been provided and expected to be commissioned during 1974-75.

Mr. Janakiraman said the number of new Savings Bank accounts in October 1973 was 19,000 and it shot up to 50,000 in November of the same year. The deposits had also risen from Rs. 2.5 crores in April 1972 to Rs. 5.4 crores in November 1973.

