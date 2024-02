February 13, 2024 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST

Nairobi, Feb. 12: Sir Robert Coryndon opened at Eldcret on Monday the new Uasin Gishu Railway, which has been completed as far as Eldoret. The Govenor’s train got through with the greatest difficulty owing to rains and the line not yet being open to traffic. But its completion marks a great forward step and rewards the energy and patience of hundreds of settlers in the Uasin Gishu area.

