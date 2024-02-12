February 12, 2024 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST

Trivandrum, Feb. 11: The Kerala Assembly to-day unanimously adopted an official resolution voicing “grave anxiety over the continued harassment of and assaults on South Indians and especially Keralites in Bombay by Shiv Sainiks”. It further called upon the Government of India “to intervene urgently to protect the lives, properties and right to work of the minorities in the city of Bombay.” The resolution was moved by the Chief Minister, Mr. C. Achutha Menon. In his reply to the four-hour debate, the Chief Minister said the Maharashtra Government should give adequate compensation for loss of life and property suffered by Keralites in Bombay. He also promised to consider a suggestion for sending a deputation of Kerala MLAs to the Prime Minister and the Maharashtra Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said besides the Prime Minister, he had also written to the Kerala MPs to bring the issue to the notice of the Centre and that the Karnataka MPs too were said to be organising a move in this direction. Apart from all this, he felt the solution lay with the Maharashtrians themselves who should organise themselves against the Shiv Sainiks. Deprecating the Opposition criticism of the Congress on this issue, the Chief Minister said this was not the occasion or forum for it. He said he knew well this statement would be construed as a weakness on his part since the CPI and the Congress were coalition partners here, but the situation demanded that all sections, including the Congress, should join hands. If the approach was to exclude the Congress, he could not subscribe to it.

