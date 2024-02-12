GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Persian Parliament
February 12, 2024 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST

Teheran, Feb. 11: The Crown Prince opened the Mejliss this afternoon with great pomp. The Diplomatic Corps and distinguished persons had been invited. Seventy-two members were present, but sixty-six had not yet arrived in Teheran from the provinces. The Crown Prince in a speech in the name of the Shah opening the fifth period of the Mejliss said that their foreign relations were very satisfactory and the Government would continue to preserve order and peace which had been established all over the country.

