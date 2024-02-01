ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | British Guiana Emigration
February 01, 2024 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST

Vannarpet, Jan. 28: At a public meeting held at Vannarpet, under the presidency of Mr. S. Sankaranarayana, M.A., B.L., after a lecture by Mr. E.S. Sunda, B.A., B.L., of Madura on the sufferings of Indians in the British Guiana the following resolutions were passed: That pending the full report of the Kesava Pillai Deputation and publication of the Nunan Lukoo colonisation scheme it is resolved that no proposal regarding emigration to British Guiana ought to be countenanced by the Indian public. That the delayed publication of only a summary of Kesava Pillai’s report and that too after Lukoo’s arrival in India coupled with the withholding of the Fiji Report is a matter which creates suspicion and is one for urgent explanation by the Government of India.

CONNECT WITH US