New Delhi, Dec. 27: The Railway Minister, Mr. L.N. Mishra, has sent messages to the Chief Ministers and the Lt. Governor of Delhi requesting them to take steps for the immediate release of locomen arrested during the recent strike, except those charged with violence or sabotage. Mr. Mishra has also requested them to withdraw the warrants of arrest against those strikers who have not been arrested.

A Railway Ministry spokesman said reports of release of a number of locomen had been received.

He added that more locomen had reported for duty on the Northern Railway and the affected divisions of the other railways, except at a few places, including the Bikaner division, where there was still large-scale absenteeism.

The railways were taking steps to move out the immobilised goods wagons. Passenger train services were also being restored gradually.

The Dakshin Express was being restored to-day between New Delhi and Hyderabad from Hyderabad end. From New Delhi, the train would operate from to-morrow. The Itarsi-Bina Express would be restored from to-morrow at both ends.

The spokesman said there was further improvement in the running of Grand Trunk Express. Its punctuality was seriously affected by the agitation at Nagpur for enhancement of rations. The agitation had also affected the movement of goods through Nagpur.

Goods operation on the Northern Railway had improved substantially and would soon become normal. The exchange of traffic with the other railways was also reaching the “pre-strike level.”

A Jabalpur report said the movement of goods traffic in the Jabalpur division of the Central Railway was restored following the resumption of duty by locomen to-day.

