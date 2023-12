December 28, 2023 01:00 am | Updated December 27, 2023 11:55 pm IST

The Mexican Consul in London has received a telegram stating that, after violent fighting, Government forces captured Peubla where the majority of rebel forces were concentrated, capturing a 1,000 prisoners with arms and ammunitions. Pursuit of rebels is continuing. The victory of the Government forces constitutes a decisive blow against the rebels.

