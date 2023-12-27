December 27, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 26: Well-known film actor Pran, a former Maharani and several leading businessmen of Delhi were among those who had bought brand new cars from the members of a gang which used fake permits to get cars released from priority Government quota.

Mr. U.N.B. Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police, New Delhi, told newsmen to-day that police, had arrested the alleged gang leader, Ramesh Gandhi (26), and his father, Ram Prakash Gandhi, on Sunday at their flat in the posh residential area of Defence Colony.

He said police had impounded ten cars so far out of a total of 34 cases of cars obtained on fake permits. Ramesh Gandhi, police said, had given clue to 23 cars. For the rest they were hunting for two more members of the gang. A sales manager of the firm involved in the racket was absconding.

Mr. Rao said police were investigating whether all those who had bought cars had been “tricked” by the gang, but all had paid a premium — Rs. 4,000 for an Ambassador car and Rs. 8,000 for a Premier President — most of the cars had been released in the last three months.

He said the gang’s clients included parents of girls who had gifted the cars to them on their wedding. The cars at present were on “honeymooning trip.” Some cars had been obtained in the name of senior Government officials who are non-existent.

The father and son, arrested on charges of forgery and cheating, were dealers in second-hand cars and had an office in Connaught Place which sported a signboard “Consultant Automobile Engineers.”

Mr. Rao said the gang used to give the buyer a cyclostyled copy for the “Government order” for priority allotment of cars but the other copies of the order were not available either in the Ministry of Heavy Industry, which handles such allotment, or with the dealers, all of whom are based in Delhi.

