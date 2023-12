December 27, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

A Reuter message dated Christiana, December 5, published in the “Daily Chronicle” says: The Nobel Committee of the Storting has decided that no Peace Prize shall be awarded this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT