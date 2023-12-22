ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Ship-building in Indian docks
December 22, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:51 am IST

Calcutta, Dec. 21: The question of construction of Ocean-going steamers in dockyards in India and the need for Government help was raised at a meeting of the Indian Mercantile Committee to-day. The Indian Engineering Association in India has to be created by developing and extending the nucleus of industry, which is at present in existence. They are of opinion that ships should be built exclusively in private shipyards. They say that State encouragement could be afforded in various ways with great advantage to industry. In placing Government orders, opportunity should be given to local Ship Builders to tender. Active promotion and expansion by the State would go far to help the industry, for it would tend eventually to cheapen the cost of production.

