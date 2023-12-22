GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Ship-building in Indian docks
Premium

December 22, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

Calcutta, Dec. 21: The question of construction of Ocean-going steamers in dockyards in India and the need for Government help was raised at a meeting of the Indian Mercantile Committee to-day. The Indian Engineering Association in India has to be created by developing and extending the nucleus of industry, which is at present in existence. They are of opinion that ships should be built exclusively in private shipyards. They say that State encouragement could be afforded in various ways with great advantage to industry. In placing Government orders, opportunity should be given to local Ship Builders to tender. Active promotion and expansion by the State would go far to help the industry, for it would tend eventually to cheapen the cost of production.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.