Fifty years ago | Retired Locomen Recalled to Maintain Train Services
December 21, 2023 04:59 am | Updated 04:59 am IST

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, Dec. 20.

All retired locomen have been recalled to duty to meet the situation created by the locomen’s strike and several of them have already joined, according to a spokesman of the Railway Ministry.

The retired locomen have been advised to contact the nearest loco shed for reporting to duty.

The locomen, formerly employed on the Shahdara-Saharanpur railway, are also being offered employment. The spokesman said full protection would be ensured to all willing workers who were at present being intimidated by the strikers.

 Immediately two more companies of the Territorial Army were being deployed at Katni on the Central Raiwlay. A few more companies were also being requisitioned to be deployed in other critical areas as required.

The locomen’s strike in the Northern Railway entered the sixth day to-day.

 The spokesman added that there had been considerable improvement in the operation of goods services.

Loco Staff Leader Meets Labour Minister

NEW DELHI, Dec. 20.

Mr. M. Ratnasabapathi, President of the All-India Loco Running Staff Association, met the Union Labour Minister, Mr. K. V. Raghunatha Reddy, here this evening, and discussed with him the locomen’s strike. He said he would meet Mr. Reddy again to-morrow morning. He hoped that as a result of his discussions with the Labour Minister and the Railway Minister (whom he is yet to meet), a peaceful settlement would be reached in implementing the agreement between the locomen and the Railway Minister.—PTI.

