A hundred years ago | Earlier Details
Premium

December 21, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST

(ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA.)

TINNEVELLY, Dec. 20. Heavy rain which has caused widespread devastation has fallen in Tinnevelly. The rain which was falling continuously for the past three days on the Kalakad Hills developed into a torrential downpour last night. The water in the river rose to a height of 10 feet and breached the river behind the Kalakad Brahmin Street rendering three of the principal streets hip deep and the impass of the vast volume of water broke a tank bund and the floods spread in a vast vistas of space. Mud built houses and stone structures have suffered alike and a large number of people are in great distress owing to the destruction of their houses and food supplies. The roads have been cut up rendering wheeled traffic impossible.

