ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | CBI and Interpol probe on blood racket planned
Premium

December 20, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 19: The Health Minister, Dr. Karan Singh, to-day promised to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Interpol to investigate the “extremely serious matter” of the blood racket operated by some Western pharmaceutical companies in India. The Minister, who was replying to a calling attention motion on the issue in the Rajya Sabha, said that there was “considerable shortage” of blood and blood derivatives in the country and it was necessary to prevent any such exploitation. Members from all sections of the House were alarmed at what they called “the shameful exploitation” by “international gangster firms” operating in India and Dr. Karan Singh assured them that he was in touch with the Maharashtra Government, the World Health Organisation and other concerned agencies in the matter “so that any such evil can be nipped in the bud.” In the course of the discussion, Mr. Lok Nath Misra (Swat.) drew the Minister’s attention to sub-standard blood being collected by blood banks, which led to spread of infection. Dr. Karan Singh told him that Government was looking into the whole question of blood collection, quality control and augmenting of blood supplies. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US