GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | CBI and Interpol probe on blood racket planned
Premium

December 20, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 19: The Health Minister, Dr. Karan Singh, to-day promised to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Interpol to investigate the “extremely serious matter” of the blood racket operated by some Western pharmaceutical companies in India. The Minister, who was replying to a calling attention motion on the issue in the Rajya Sabha, said that there was “considerable shortage” of blood and blood derivatives in the country and it was necessary to prevent any such exploitation. Members from all sections of the House were alarmed at what they called “the shameful exploitation” by “international gangster firms” operating in India and Dr. Karan Singh assured them that he was in touch with the Maharashtra Government, the World Health Organisation and other concerned agencies in the matter “so that any such evil can be nipped in the bud.” In the course of the discussion, Mr. Lok Nath Misra (Swat.) drew the Minister’s attention to sub-standard blood being collected by blood banks, which led to spread of infection. Dr. Karan Singh told him that Government was looking into the whole question of blood collection, quality control and augmenting of blood supplies. 

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.