December 20, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 19: The Health Minister, Dr. Karan Singh, to-day promised to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Interpol to investigate the “extremely serious matter” of the blood racket operated by some Western pharmaceutical companies in India. The Minister, who was replying to a calling attention motion on the issue in the Rajya Sabha, said that there was “considerable shortage” of blood and blood derivatives in the country and it was necessary to prevent any such exploitation. Members from all sections of the House were alarmed at what they called “the shameful exploitation” by “international gangster firms” operating in India and Dr. Karan Singh assured them that he was in touch with the Maharashtra Government, the World Health Organisation and other concerned agencies in the matter “so that any such evil can be nipped in the bud.” In the course of the discussion, Mr. Lok Nath Misra (Swat.) drew the Minister’s attention to sub-standard blood being collected by blood banks, which led to spread of infection. Dr. Karan Singh told him that Government was looking into the whole question of blood collection, quality control and augmenting of blood supplies.