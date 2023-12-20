December 20, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

Madura, Dec. 19: There have been heavy floods in Tambaraparani river for the last four days. Besides, a few big tanks in the district have breached. Portions of Tinnevelly town, Sanniasigramam, Kailasapuram, Veeraraghavapuram, Sindupundurai are 3 to 5 feet under water. Tinnevelly bridge Srivaikuntam, Tiruchendur, Alwartirunagari, and some other Railway stations have been under water for the last three days. Station records, staff quarters, and property have all been washed away. Srivaikuntam Railway Station is surrounded by water to the extent of about four miles on both sides. All communications beyond Srivaikuntam have been cut off. Several telegraph posts have been washed away and the railway lines have sunk into earth. From Tenkasi upto Trivandrum the Railway line is unimpaired.

