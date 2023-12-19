December 19, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

Kuwait, Dec. 18: The Arab gunmen of the hijacked Lufthansa airliner surrendered to the Kuwait authorities this evening after releasing their hostages. The surrender ended a 30-hour guerilla operation that began when the gunmen bombed a pan American Boeing 707 at the Rome airport and then escaped by hijacking the Lufthansa Boeing 737 taking some 12 hostages and leaving behind over 30 dead.

A Kuwait airport official the surrender was unconditional. All hostages were released safely.

A Lufthansa spokesman said in Frankfurt the Arab Commandos freed the hostages and the crew of the plane at 11-32 p.m. IST. He added that no hostages had been killed aboard the plane despite reports to the contrary by the craft’s pilot — apparently under duress from hijackers.

The 12 hostages and crew reached the airport lounge at Kuwait at 11-35 p.m.

Mr. Abdel Aziz Hussein, Kuwaiti Minister in charge of Presidential Affairs, said later the hijackers, who numbered five, had been arrested. Press photographers who were at the plane when the hostages and crew stepped free said the five told them they were Palestinians. The guerillas made their bargain after sitting on the ground in Kuwait for hours, during much of which the airport control tower refused even to answer radio calls by pilot Joe Korese.

Airport sources in Kuwait said that under the agreement between the three hijackers and Kuwait officials, an Italian plane would come to Kuwait to collect the hostages, who would be flown to Rome.

The Commandos reportedly agreed to leave their weapons on board the plane.

The agreement was apparently reached shortly after 10-30 p.m. IST following negotations with the Kuwaiti Interior and Defence Minister, Sheikh Saad al Abdullah.

An airport official who boarded the plane after the hijackers and the hostages had left it found no bodies aboard.