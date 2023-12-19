December 19, 2023 01:15 am | Updated December 18, 2023 11:31 pm IST

London, Dec. 18: The Rockefeller trustees in New York have made a gift of thousand sterling to Edinburgh University to erect a clinical laboratory and a complete endorsement for a Professorship of Surgery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT