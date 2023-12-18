December 18, 2023 12:25 am | Updated December 19, 2023 12:30 am IST

Washington, Dec. 17: The “Boston tea party,” which triggered off the American Revolution 200 years ago and subsequently led to the country’s independence from England was re-enacted yesterday at Boston Harbour and India was the only foreign country which was invited to participate in the bicentennial because of “our common colonial past (The East India Company held both countries in virtual thraldom then) and revolutionary heritage.” Yesterday’s celebration was to commemorate the dumping of tea from three ships by an angry mob of freedom fighters, 200 years ago, who objected to the British Parliament of the day levying a tax on tea principally for the benefit of the East India Company. The tea-dumping ceremony was re-enacted in all its detail before a large audience (though the chests were not filled with tea for fear it would further pollute the harbour waters), but it took an unexpected turn when hundreds of radical demonstrators took virtual control of the celebration and converted it into an anti-Nixon and anti-oil company demonstration. While the “official protestors” were dumping tea chests over the side of the ship reconstructed for yesterday’s commemmoration, and shouting “Down with King George”, hundreds of others dumped oil barrels into the harbour waters and shouted “Down with King Richard.” Demanding that the country be returned to its original “revolutionary roots,” these demonstrators, concerned with more modern-day malaise, also denounced the dictatorships in Chile and Greece and the American oil companies, which, they felt, were solely responsible for the present energy crisis.

