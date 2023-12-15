GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Court ruling on issue of validity of benches
Premium

December 15, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 14: A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court to-day passed orders not allowing an appellant, Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta, a Delhi advocate, “to agitate collaterally” the question of the validity of the appointment of Mr. A.N. Ray, as the Chief Justice of India, and also the validity of the Constitution of various Benches of the Supreme Court by Mr. Justice Ray.

Pronouncing these orders, Mr. Justice Palekar, who presided over the Constitution Bench, said the court was not allowing the appellant “to agitate collaterally” as the points raised by him involved “consideration of facts” (relating to the appointment of Mr. Ray as the Chief Justice).

Mr. Justice Khanna, Mr. Justice Mathew, Mr. Justice Alarigiswami and Mr. Justice Bhagwati were the others on the Bench.

