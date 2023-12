December 15, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 02:13 am IST

The Secretary, Railway Passengers’ Association, Tanjore, writes: Draft rules regarding the constitution and working of “The South Indian Railway” Local Advisory Committee, Trichinapoly, are only just now published in the Fort St. George Gazette dated 4-12-1923 though it is nearly three months since the Committee was constituted and they have had two meetings. The minutes of the two meetings have not been officially published by the Agent and there had been no secrecy in the matter.

