December 14, 2023 03:26 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

Madras, Dec. 13: In view of the poor rainfall from the North-East Monsoon and the low level in the reservoirs, the Madras Corporation authorities propose to reduce the daily supply of water to the City from 50 million gallons to 25 million gallons. The supply will also be restricted to three hours from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. instead of six hours spread over morning and evening, from a date to be announced. The Special Officer of the Corporation, Mr. T.V. Antony, to-day appealed to citizens to use municipal water only for drinking and to avoid wastage. The main sources of supply are the Red Hills lake and the Poondi and Cholavaram reservoirs. Mr. Antony listed the following other measures proposed to be taken by the Corporation to meet the situation: to check and repair existing tube wells; to distill and clean the open wells; to sink new open wells and filter points and to increase the fleet of lorries for mobile water supply to tail-end areas. It was also proposed to reduce the supply to domestic consumers by 50 per cent and to major consumers like Port and Railways to the minimum. Mr. Antony said that water supply would be disconnected where it was found that municipal water was still being used for gardens. Applications for new house service connections would not be entertained from January 1 till the situation improved.

