A hundred years ago | Inspecting workshop
Premium

December 14, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST

Trichinopoly, Dec. 12: Mr. C.D.M. Hindley, Chief Commissioner for Railways, Mr. A. Muirhead, C.I.E., Managing Director of South Indian Railway, Home Board, Col. E. Barnardiston. R.E. Senior Government Inspector for Railways, seventh circle Madras, with Mr. B.C. Scott Agent, inspected the workshop now under construction on the Golden rocks. They spent over two hours in inspection. This workshop is to be combined for both meter and broad guage costing on the whole 3 crores of rupees according to the estimate prepared about three years ago. Up to 30th September it is said that about a crore of rupees have been spent. Mr. C.D.M. Hindley, Mrs. Hindley and Mr. Muirhead leave for Madras on the 14th morning. Enroute the Chief Commissioner will meet the Railway passengers’ association, Tanjore.

