Fifty years ago | Labour unrest at Idikki ends
Premium

December 13, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST

Kottayam, Dec. 12: Labour unrest once again crippled work on the Canadian-aided multi-crore Idikki hydroelectric project. About 1,000 workers engaged in the construction of the underground power house and tail race tunnel at Moomalamattom began a strike on Monday, in violation of the order under the Defence of India Rules prohibiting strikes in the project. Six leaders of various trade unions were arrested under the DIR. The workers to-day called off the strike following the agreement with the Industrial Relations Committee on payment of DA and arrears.

Our Calicut correspondent reports: The Chairman of the Kerala Electricity Board, Mr. S.V. Raghava Iyer, said here to-day that 80 per cent of the work on the Idikki Hydro-electric Project First Stage was complete and the first of the three generators (130 megawatts capacity each) was expected to be commissioned by early 1975. Water would be impounded in the reservoir from June next. Mr. Raghava Iyer said that the Board had approached the Centre for sanctioning the third stage of the Idikki Project which envisaged the augmentation of the capacity of the reservoir to increase generation by 40 megawatts and that this was likely to be approved. The second stage was the erection of three more generators of 130 megawatts capacity each and for this about Rs. 15 crores would be required he said. The Chairman said that during the discussions with the Planning Commission held earlier, the Tamil Nadu representatives had offered to meet the cost of the second stage but this had not been accepted as Tamil Nadu might ask for some control over the project. Mr. Raghava Iyer said that preliminary work on the Rs. 6 crores, 220 kv transmission line from Idikki to Mysore had begun and they expected to complete the work in two years from now.

