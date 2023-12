December 13, 2023 03:28 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Calicut, Dec. 11: The Malabar postal authorities are now investigating an interesting case in which an insured letter containing currency notes to the value of Rs. 200 sent by a merchant of Mangalore to one Thomas Vareed of Mankara was when opened by the addressce found to contain half a sheet of foolscap paper instead of currency notes.

