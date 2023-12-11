December 11, 2023 04:02 am | Updated 01:11 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 10: India’s decision to recognise both North and South Korea and establish full diplomatic relations with them was announced in Palestine to-day, after both the Governments were officially informed about it. The Minister of State for External Affairs, Mr. Surendrapal Singh, who read out the announcement in the Lok Sabha, said India has taken this decision to promote friendly relations and all-sided co-operation with the two Korean States. He said: “While we have always shared and supported the aspirations of the Korean people for a unified Korea through peaceful bilateral negotiations and without outside interference, the two Governments have come into their own and have established themselves over the course of the past quarter of a century.” After establishing consular relations with both Koreas in 1962, India waited for the emergence of some sort of modus vivendi between them before according full recognition. The present Indian decision was influenced by the direct contacts established by North and South Korea on their own initiative for reducing the prevailing tensions. The first indication of the impending recognition of the two Koreas, in consonance with India’s policy of maintaining beneficial contacts with divided States, without coming in the way of their own efforts towards peaceful reunification, was contained in the recent Indo-Soviet joint declaration. The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, and the Soviet Communist Party chief, Mr. Leonid Brezhnev, had welcomed the contacts between North and South Korea in the belief that “the relaxation of tensions in the Korean peninsula will make an important contribution to the consolidation of peace and security in Asia.”

