London, Dec. 19: Joint Cotton Trade Committee met at Manchester today and passed a resolution that no object could be served by further discussing the question of control of the whole cotton trade. Question of control of American spinning section was referred to sub committee and the conference decided to investigate other matters which may help towards the betterment of the present conditions as a whole.

