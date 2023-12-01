December 01, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

Bombay, Nov. 30: The Reserve Bank of India to-day announced further credit restraints and tightened its lending policy in a bid to limit the expansion of credit by scheduled commercial banks in the coming weeks. The measures announced to-day include raising of the minimum lending rate on advances from 10 to 11 per cent from to-morrow and the minimum assets that constitute the liquidity requirement from 30 to 32 per cent of the total demand and time liabilities from December 8. The minimum lending rate has been raised on all advances except in respect of the categories that are now exempted. The present minimum rate of 9 per cent on bill finance has also been fixed at 9.5 per cent. The measures announced to-day are a follow up of the current busy season credit policy announced by Reserve Bank Governor, Mr. S. Jagannathan, on November 16. Borrowings of scheduled commercial banks from the Reserve Bank will not ordinarily be allowed to exceed the amounts as specified under: (a) 1.5 per cent of a bank’s total demand and time liabilities as of September 28, 1973 for the period between December 8, 1973 and January 11, 1974; (b) 2 per cent of a bank’s total demand and time liabilities as on September 28, 1973 for the period between January 12 and April 5, 1974; and (c) One per cent of a bank’s total demand and time liabilities as on September 28, 1973 for the period between April 6 and May 31, 1974.