ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | The Volstead Act
Premium

December 01, 2023 03:55 am | Updated November 30, 2023 11:52 pm IST

Leafield Oxford (Midnight), Nov. 30: The U.S. Government has sent an answer to the British Government about the constitutional point raised in the negotiations for the treaty designed to accommodate the requirements of the Volstead Prohibition Act with those of the 3 mile limit. Some safeguard was wanted on the British side against the possibility of the U.S. Supreme Court overruling the treaty. As the proposed treaty represents a compromise whereby the British Government would make exception in America’s favour to the operation of the 3 mile limit and America would undertake to allow sealed liquor to enter and leave American ports, it would be difficult for the British Government to withdraw its own concession if and when American concession were made invalid by a test case taken before the Supreme Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US