A hundred years ago | The Volstead Act
Premium

December 01, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST

Leafield Oxford (Midnight), Nov. 30: The U.S. Government has sent an answer to the British Government about the constitutional point raised in the negotiations for the treaty designed to accommodate the requirements of the Volstead Prohibition Act with those of the 3 mile limit. Some safeguard was wanted on the British side against the possibility of the U.S. Supreme Court overruling the treaty. As the proposed treaty represents a compromise whereby the British Government would make exception in America’s favour to the operation of the 3 mile limit and America would undertake to allow sealed liquor to enter and leave American ports, it would be difficult for the British Government to withdraw its own concession if and when American concession were made invalid by a test case taken before the Supreme Court.

