An important development in cancer research is revealed by Dr. J.A. Murray, Director of the Imperial Cancer Research Fund, in an article in the “Lancet.” It appears that experiments on mice have shown that where cancer has already been artificially produced there is remarkable resistance to attempts to produce a second growth. This is attributed to “the presence of a profound systematic or constitutional ‘change’ in the individual in whom a malignant growth has developed.” What constitutes this resistant state is not yet known.