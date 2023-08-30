HamberMenu
Articles sold are not antiques: ex-ruler
Premium

August 30, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST

Mysore, Aug. 29: The Palace authorities here have maintained that over 150 articles, which were prevented from being taken out from the summer palace of the former Mysore Maharaja, Mr. Jayachamaraja Wadiyar to Cochin en route to Australia on Sunday, were not antiques, but only “superfluous articles”.

The removal of the articles from the palace were prevented under the instructions of the Chief Minister, Mr. Devaraj Urs, following representations made to him by local legislators.

A spokesman of the former Maharaja told newsmen yesterday that the Articles were “recent acquisitions” and were purely the personal property of the former Maharaja. These were sold to a private dealer in Australia and the bargain was completed a month ago. The former Maharaja was in no way less interested than anyone else in retaining antiques and that was the reason he had created a trust and preserved great art pieces in the Jaganmohan Palace.

The spokesman said that among the articles sold were 14 horse carriages, most of them in bad shape, four howdas made of wood, surplus chairs, teapoys, sofa sets and 93 other articles like lights and domes including chandeliers.

A list of materials sold had been sent to the Chief Minister for confirmation, he said.

