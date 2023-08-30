August 30, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 01:13 am IST

Reuter’s Special Service

London, Aug. 29: Discussing the problem of British foreign policy, the “Daily News” refers to the increasing demand that the Dominions be consulted regarding matters of moment, like relations with Egypt, quarrel with Turkey or reconstruction of Europe. The paper says that *home8 statesmen will do well to remember that the Dominions are now fully grown and claim equal share of responsibility in empire politics. If what they claim as a right is denied them even as a matter of good will, it will no longer be possible to rely on their close co-operation in a national emergency or in the conduct of imperial affairs. Another *Chanak* incident would intolerably strain the loyalty of Britain’s overseas’ kinsmen and would possibly end in utter disaster.

