August 28, 2023 03:25 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

London, Aug. 25: Details are now available concerning the mutiny of Spanish troops at Malaga owing to their objection to being sent to fight in Morocco. The mutiny broke out just after the arrival of a thousand soldiers of various regiments on their way to Melilla. Two hundred soldiers from Barcelona refused to embark. After shooting an officer dead and wounding a number of loyal soldiers, the mutineers marched round the town shouting “Down with war”. The garrison at Malaga assisted by the Civil Guard and loyal soldiers of the expeditionary force managed to suppress the revolt. Republicans, Socialists and Syndicalists are carrying on a violent campaign in Spain against war.

