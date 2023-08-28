HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Spain
Premium

August 28, 2023 03:25 am | Updated 03:25 am IST

London, Aug. 25: Details are now available concerning the mutiny of Spanish troops at Malaga owing to their objection to being sent to fight in Morocco. The mutiny broke out just after the arrival of a thousand soldiers of various regiments on their way to Melilla. Two hundred soldiers from Barcelona refused to embark. After shooting an officer dead and wounding a number of loyal soldiers, the mutineers marched round the town shouting “Down with war”. The garrison at Malaga assisted by the Civil Guard and loyal soldiers of the expeditionary force managed to suppress the revolt. Republicans, Socialists and Syndicalists are carrying on a violent campaign in Spain against war.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.