Bouncing of cheques may be made a cognisable offence
August 25, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST

New Delhi, Aug. 24: The Finance Minister, Mr. Y.B. Chavan, agreed in the Lok Sabha to-day to examine Mr. Madhu Limaye’s suggestion to make bouncing of cheques a cognisable offence. Agreeing with Mr. Limaye that the procedures in the banks should be foolproof to avoid such irregularities, Mr. Chavan said the Government had already asked the Reserve Bank to study all the systems and procedures of the banks particularly in respect of advances. But without waiting for the completion of the study the Government had issued certain instructions to the banks in this regard. Mr. Chavan was replying to a callin-attention notice of Mr. Limaye on the reported fraud in a nationalised bank in Bombay.

