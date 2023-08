August 25, 2023 04:43 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

London, Aug, 24: A tale of persistence and ingenuity has unfolded in connection with the efforts to salve seven million sterling worth of gold and silver aboard the “Laurentic” which was sunk off Lough Swilly in 1917. Hitherto the whole of the bullion has been recovered with the exception of a few bars of gold.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT