Jail for default in P.F. payment: Bill passed
Premium

August 24, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST

New Delhi, Aug. 23: Employers who default in payment of employees’ contribution to the Provident Fund could now be imprisoned up to six months as provided under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Family Pension Fund (Amendment) Bill, 1973, which received Parliament’s approval to-day. The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha earlier, was adopted by the Rajya Sabha also to-day. The Bill provides for imprisonment for a minimum period of three months and a maximum period of six months for default in payments of contributions which had been deducted by an employer from the employees’ wages. The minimum punishment for other offences under the Act is one month’s imprisonment. The Court, may, however, for any adequate and special reasons, to be recorded in the judgment, impose imprisonment for a lesser term.

Moving the Bill the Labour Minister, Mr. K.V. Raghunatha Reddy, said cases of non-payment of P.F. money by employers had been on the increase over the past few years. The Bill sought to make such non-payment a cognisable offence.

Initiating the brief debate, Mr. Nawal Kishore (Cong.-O) said the malady of P.F. arrears had assumed serious proportions both in the public and private sectors. This could be checked only by enforcing the law strictly. He urged that family pension be paid to the employee in his lifetime to help him tide over financial difficulties.

Mrs. Sita Devi (Cong.) said that unless the loopholes in the measure were plugged, the employers would continue to evade payment of the P.F. money.

