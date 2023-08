August 24, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST

Patna: Reports of the situation in the interior of the province owing to the flood is beginning to come. Suffering in Arrau is described as harrowing. About one-third of the population in the town and almost all of the villages situated near the Sone are homeless. About one hundred villages on Chapra are said to have been swept away. There is great need of food and fodder in several relief centres opened in Patna where food stuffs are given to stranded and rescued people.