August 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:26 am IST

Trivandrum, Aug. 20: A major launch of the biggest two-stage rocket so far developed in the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thumba, planned for August 26, has been forced to be put off by an agitating section of employees completely disrupting the activities in the centre. The employees have prevented the testing of the ignitor for launching the Rohini-560 rocket, which is capable of carrying a 100-kg scientific payload and reaching an altitude of 300 kms. Preparatory work connected with the plan to launch a satellite from Sriharikota near Madras on the eastern seaboard in 1978 has also been affected by the agitation. The fabrication of the satellite, now going on in Bangalore, is expected to be completed by 1974. The recalcitrant employees are stated to have even prevented half a dozen casual workers being engaged to peel off stickers pasted by them inside the office buildings disfiguring the walls. They are also reported to have given a twist to this by accusing the authorities of hiring goondas. Another of the numerous instances of indiscipline alleged to have been indulged in by the employees is their preventing the serving of cooked food worth Rs. 5,000, rendering it a complete waste. The authorities buy rice in the open market at a high price, but charge only a subsidised price of 65 paise for a full meal.

