Floods at Patna
Premium

August 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

Patna, Aug. 20: The Ganges is in high flood here owing to the sudden rise of the Sone river while the former was already full. Water this morning rose to a height of one foot three inches above the highest flood level on record. Embankment protecting the Patna-Diggha Road breached in several places and water was flowing into the town. The new capital area is reported to be safe, all inlets having been closed. In the Patna District the area affected in North west of Dinapore, places along the Sone and Diara villages. On the Ganges several villages have been submerged with homes destroyed. No human life is reported lost, but large numbers of cattle have been drowned. Two steamers are engaged in rescue work and the people rescued are being looked after at Dinapore.

