Singapore Base.
August 18, 2023 04:01 am | Updated 04:01 am IST

(REUTER’S SPECIAL SERVICE)

LONDON, August 17.

Commenting in an editorial article that the announcement that the Trincomalee naval port is being re-established as an oil supply station for the Singapore fleet, the “Manchester Guardian” says if the battleship squadron is based at Singapore looking east, west and south, it is likely that the enough oil supply that the base will need will be provided by Ceylon but if this is so, it confirms the view that the Singapore project is a bigger thing and will be much more expensive than realised.

