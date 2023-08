August 17, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 12:58 am IST

Lahore, August 17,

(From our own correspondent)

Lala Lajpat Rai was released yesterday evening suddenly. He has grown very thin.

(Associated Press of India)

Lala Lajpat Rai was released this evening at about 6 p.m. He came in a motor car from the Central Jail straight to his house where a large number of Congress men and people from the city met him. From outward appearances he looked fairly healthy, but his temperature still rises to 99.1 in the evening.

