The “stupa” erected to mark Rajaji’s participation in the Salt Satyagraha at Vedaranyam was partially damaged by lightning on Aug. 9-10, when there was heavy rain in the area.

The foundation of the stupa was laid on Dec. 4, 1949, by the late Maharaja of Bhavnagar, then Governor of Madras. It was declared open on May 30, 1950, by the then Railway Minister, Mr. K. Santhanam.

When the Tamil Nadu Governor, Mr. K. K. Shah, visited Vedaranyam in October last, he suggested the development of the area, since it was out of the way for visitors to Vedaranyam.

Mr. V. Appakutty, son of the late Sardar Vedaratnam Pillai, (who along with Rajaji took part in the Salt Satyagraha on Jan. 30, 1930) said that on August 9-10, rainfall of 24 cm. was recorded in Vedaranyam area. He was informed on Aug. 10 morning that lightning had damaged the Stupa. The Stupa is in a forsaken place and a stranger to the town will not be able to locate it. The road to the stupa from Vedaranyam railway station is in very poor shape.

Lightning has smashed the Ashoka Chakra emblem in the top on two sides while the inauguration slab has also been cut in pieces.

