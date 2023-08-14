HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vedaranyam Stupa Damaged by Lightning
Premium

August 14, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

THANJAVUR, Aug. 13.

The “stupa” erected to mark Rajaji’s participation in the Salt Satyagraha at Vedaranyam was partially damaged by lightning on Aug. 9-10, when there was heavy rain in the area.

The foundation of the stupa was laid on Dec. 4, 1949, by the late Maharaja of Bhavnagar, then Governor of Madras. It was declared open on May 30, 1950, by the then Railway Minister, Mr. K. Santhanam.

When the Tamil Nadu Governor, Mr. K. K. Shah, visited Vedaranyam in October last, he suggested the development of the area, since it was out of the way for visitors to Vedaranyam.

Mr. V. Appakutty, son of the late Sardar Vedaratnam Pillai, (who along with Rajaji took part in the Salt Satyagraha on Jan. 30, 1930) said that on August 9-10, rainfall of 24 cm. was recorded in Vedaranyam area. He was informed on Aug. 10 morning that lightning had damaged the Stupa. The Stupa is in a forsaken place and a stranger to the town will not be able to locate it. The road to the stupa from Vedaranyam railway station is in very poor shape.

Lightning has smashed the Ashoka Chakra emblem in the top on two sides while the inauguration slab has also been cut in pieces.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.