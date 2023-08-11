HamberMenu
Zambia Alleges Massacre by Rhodesian Army
Premium

August 11, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST

OTTAWA, Aug 10.

Tempers rose for the first time in the Commonwealth summit here last night over the Zambian press report alleging that Rhodesian troops had fired indiscriminately into African villages in north east Rhodesia in January.

Delegates reported that it was the most emotional session of the conference which was discussing the sensitive Rhodesian independence dispute and other Southern African racial issues.

The calm atmosphere of the meeting was quickly changed when the Barbados Prime Minister Mr. Errol Barrow produced a copy of a report in the Government owned “Zambian Mail” alleging that African women and children were wounded when Rhodesian troops opened indiscriminate fire on their villages and burned homes.

(In Salisbury a Rhodesian Government spokesman described the report as “utter nonsense”.)

Speaking with evident emotion Mr. Barrow told the conference: “While we are sitting here discussing Rhodesia this sort of thing is going on there. It is time for action instead of pious talk.”— Reuter

