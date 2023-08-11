ADVERTISEMENT

Harbour On Kathiawar Coast.
Premium

August 11, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA

BOMBAY, August 10.

Good progress has already been made with the scheme of constructing a new harbour of Kathiawar coast not far from Dwarka. The site selected lies in a sheltering position where calm deep water obtains comparatively near the shore. It is within a mile of Adatara, the railhead of a new line. The scheme is estimated to cost about forty lakhs including the railway from Adatara to Dwaraka. The harbour will be able to deal with fairly good sized steamers and will establish a seaport within the territory of the Maharajah of Baroda and increase trade with Kathiawar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US