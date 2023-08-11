August 11, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST

ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA

BOMBAY, August 10.

Good progress has already been made with the scheme of constructing a new harbour of Kathiawar coast not far from Dwarka. The site selected lies in a sheltering position where calm deep water obtains comparatively near the shore. It is within a mile of Adatara, the railhead of a new line. The scheme is estimated to cost about forty lakhs including the railway from Adatara to Dwaraka. The harbour will be able to deal with fairly good sized steamers and will establish a seaport within the territory of the Maharajah of Baroda and increase trade with Kathiawar.