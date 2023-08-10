HamberMenu
Delinking of AIR & TV
August 10, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST

Delinking of AIR & TV

NEW DELHI, Aug. 9.

The Union Government is “actively” examining delnking of radio and television, which are now under one set-up, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Mr. I. K. Gujral told the Rajya Sabha at question time to-day.

Replying to Dr. Z. A. Ahmed (CPI) and others, Mr. Gujral ruled out any structural reorganisation of the present set-up except certain modifications to improve its functioning.

Several members demanded that All-India Radio be made an autonomous body and its structure reorganised.

Mr. Gujral said Government would try to expand radio news collections network in the Fifth Plan.

“But we have to work in close association with the news agencies because the agencies have built up a network,” he added.

Asked by Mr. Krishnan Kant (Cong.) whether a Jan Sangh statement on setting up a “parallel radio” had come to Government’s notice, Mr. Gujral said, “They won’t be well-advised” to do so.

Mr. Prem Manohar (Jan Sangh) emphatically denied that his party made such a statement.

Replying to Mr. Bhupesh Gupta’s (CPI) criticism of the radio’s recent “Spotlight” broadcast about the late East German leader Walter Ulbricht, Mr. Gujral said its script was sent by the AIR correspondent in Bonn who was an Indian.

If there was some understatement about Ulbricht, he was sorry for it. “But I don’t think it is there,” Mr. Gujral said.— UNI.

